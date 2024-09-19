Atishi to retain 4 ministers, first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat new entrant; nothing to expect, says BJP

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) With Atishi set to take oath as Delhi's chief minister on Saturday, all the four ministers in the previous Arvind Kejriwal government will be retained while first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will be a new entrant in her Cabinet, AAP said on Thursday.

Sources in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the swearing-in ceremony of Atishi and her Cabinet colleagues Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Ahlawat will be held at Raj Niwas.

The event will be a "low-key affair", a party functionary said, adding that there will be a select gathering. The decision on allocation of portfolios will be done by the new chief minister in consultation with top AAP leaders after her oath, party insiders said.

They said the four ministers retained in the new Cabinet will keep their previous portfolios while the departments lying headless after the resignation of former AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand will be handed over to Ahlawat.

Anand, who held the social welfare ministry portfolio, resigned from the Kejriwal government and quit AAP in April.

Ahlawat, who is an MLA from Sultanpur Majra, won the seat in 2020 by a margin of over 48,000 votes.

Hitting out at AAP after announcement of the new Cabinet, the BJP alleged that Delhiites do not expect anything from Atishi as a chief minister.

"All the ministers of the Kejriwal government failed earlier in running their departments and when they become ministers again, there is not much hope for the people. In her remaining four months, Atishi will focus on raising election funds, not speeding up development work," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

The tenure of the new Atishi government will be brief as Delhi assembly polls are due in February next year.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the new government led by Atishi will be a "dummy" and nothing is expected from it.

"Why is the Aam Aadmi Party forming a new government while its convener (Kejriwal) has demanded early assembly polls in Delhi?" Gupta said.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi's chief minister on Wednesday and Atishi, considered close to him and his second-in-command Manish Sisodia, staked claim to form a new government in the national capital.

The new Cabinet will have to fast-track and give a nod to pending policies and welfare schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 and doorstep delivery of services, among others.

The Kejriwal government had several run-ins with the Delhi lieutenant governor over issues of governance and implementation of various schemes.

The council of ministers of the Delhi government can have seven members, including the chief minister. The name of the seventh member is yet to be announced.

Last year, Atishi and Bharadwaj were inducted in the Delhi Cabinet after the AAP national convener's trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had resigned.

In the previous Kejriwal government, Atishi held 13 portfolios in the Cabinet headed by Kejriwal. The portfolios included finance, revenue, PWD and education. Her experience in handling several portfolios was among the reasons she was picked to succeed Kejriwal, an AAP functionary said.

Rai was in-charge of environment, development and general administration departments, while Bharadwaj looked after the health, tourism and urban development departments among others.

Gahlot had transport, home and women and child development, while Hussain was the minister for food and supplies.

Kejriwal did not hold any portfolio when he was the chief minister of Delhi.

After his resignation as Delhi chief minister, AAP supremo Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20.

He will also hold a rally in Delhi on Sunday and interact with people to know about their decision on his "honesty".

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said Kejriwal will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts of Haryana, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others in the coming days.

"AAP national convener Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now, he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on September 20," he said.

Kejriwal's further campaign schedule will be announced later, Pathak added.

AAP is also in the fray in the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. After their talks over alliance with the Congress did not materialise, the party decided to go solo in the polls.