New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has granted three extra days to the top Punjab Police officers for filing their replies regarding an FIR registered against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra by using a video clip of the Assembly.

The notices were issued to the Punjab DGP, special DGP (cyber crime) and Jalandhar police commissioner for "breach of Delhi Assembly's privileges" last week, seeking their replies within 48 hours.

The officers requested the Assembly to give them 10 days to submit their replies, Assembly Secretariat officials said.

The clip of the Assembly's video recording was posted by Mishra and several BJP MLAs on social media, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur after a debate in the House on January 6.

The debate was based on a Delhi government programme held last November to mark the ninth Sikh guru's 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Assembly Speaker Gupta, in a press conference on Monday, said, "Punjab Police have replied asking for ten days' time, but looking at the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat has given them only three days to submit the full report by 15 January." The FIR against Mishra and others was registered by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate for uploading and circulating an "edited and doctored" video of Atishi. As soon as the controversy emerged, Atishi and other leaders claimed that the video had been "tampered with by the BJP.

Gupta stated that while the Punjab Police claimed that FIR registration and forensic examination of the video clip were carried out within hours, they have sought 10 days to reply to the Assembly's notices.

"This raises serious questions about the independence and impartiality of the investigating agency," he remarked.

He asserted that the matter relates directly to the jurisdiction of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and that all original videos and documents are the property of the Assembly.

He questioned how the Punjab government initiated a forensic examination without even contacting the Delhi Assembly to seek its permission to use the video recording clip.

That too, when already a forensic examination of the video clip was ordered by the Speaker on January 8, according to the demand of the Opposition AAP itself, he pointed out.

Gupta stated that this sequence of events appears aimed not at clarification of facts but at "creating confusion and misleading the public", as sentiments were already hurt.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has considered 10 days of time sought by Punjab Police officers as a tactic to delay the matter, and therefore, only three additional days have been granted, he said.

The Punjab Police have been directed to furnish a complete report by January 15, along with all relevant facts and explanations, so that further action may be taken, he stated.