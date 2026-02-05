Atishi video row: Delhi Assembly seeks reply from Punjab DGP, senior govt officials

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges on Thursday directed Punjab DGP to submit written comments regarding the conduct of the state's police authorities in the registration of an FIR over a "doctored" video of AAP leader Atishi. The Committee has also sought replies from senior Punjab government officials in the matter.

This comes a day after the assembly decided to initiate a privileges inquiry against the Punjab DGP and the additional chief secretary (Home), Punjab, in the matter, which is connected to the alleged derogatory remarks made by Atishi against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur during the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session on January 6.

Punjab Police, based on a purported video of the incident posted on social media by the BJP leaders, had registered an FIR in Jalandhar.

The FIR in Punjab was followed by Kapil Mishra writing letter to the Delhi assembly speaker, alleging breach of privileges of the House and violation of Article 361A of the Constitution.

As per Mishra's complaint, Article 361A of the Constitution provides that no person shall be liable to civil or criminal proceedings in respect of the publication of a substantially true report of the proceedings of a Legislative Assembly.

"After examination of the actions of the Punjab Police authorities, their replies, and their refusal to share documents, the Speaker has decided that there is a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt on the part of the Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar), and any other persons found involved in this matter," the letter to the three of them states.

"Keeping in view the above, I am directed by the Chairperson (Speaker Vijender Gupta) of the Committee of Privileges to request you to submit your written comments on the matter to this Secretariat, latest by February 12 positively, for perusal of the Committee of Privileges," the assembly's letter said further.