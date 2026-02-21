Atishi video row: Delhi Assembly summons Punjab officials to appear in person

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Delhi Legislative Assembly has summoned senior Punjab government officials to appear in person regarding a case registered in Punjab's Jalandhar over a video clip purportedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged remarks against Sikh Gurus, officials said on Saturday.

The Assembly secretariat wrote to the additional chief secretary of home affairs and the director general of police to personally appear before the committee of privileges by February 27.

The letter from the Delhi Assembly said that it had directed the additional chief secretary of Punjab and others to submit copies of the FIR registered in Jalandhar, the complaint based on which the case was registered, and the reports of the forensics lab, social media expert and technical cell of the police by February 20.

"Neither your comments nor the information and documents have been received by this secretariat by the stipulated time. The secretariat has received a communication from the Under Secretary (Home-ll Branch), Punjab, in this regard, incorporating extracts of the opinion of the Advocate General of the Punjab government," the Assembly's letter said.

Furthermore, the secretariat said, "You are hereby required to appear in person before the Committee of Privileges, Delhi Assembly on February 27, along with your written comments and the above-mentioned information/ documents positively." The Delhi Assembly also stated that the opinion of the advocate general (Punjab) has been taken on record and shall be considered by the committee appropriately.

"However, as already mentioned in this secretariat's letter on February 13, matters of privilege are personal to the individual concerned and have to be answered in your individual capacity," the letter added.

Earlier, a clip of the Assembly's video recording was posted by cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and several BJP MLAs on social media, alleging that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur after a debate in the House on January 6.

Based on the purported video of the incident posted on social media by BJP leaders, the Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar. The debate centred around a Delhi government program held in November 2025 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru. PTI SSM MPL MPL