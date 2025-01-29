Atishi video row: Punjab top cops seek 10 days to reply to notice on FIR against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Three senior Punjab Police officers, whom the Delhi Assembly issued notices over an FIR registered by the state police against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly circulating a “doctored” and “edited” video clip of AAP leader Atishi, has sought 10 days to furnish their replies, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said notices have been issued to three top Punjab Police officers, seeking their replies within 48 hours on the FIR registered against Mishra over the video clip of the Assembly.

The three officers have now sought 10 days to furnish their replies, sources in the Assembly Secretariat said.

The notices were issued to the Punjab DGP, special DGP (cybercrime) and the Jalandhar police commissioner for “breach of Delhi Assembly's privileges”.

Gupta had termed the use of the video clip, which is a property of the Delhi Assembly, and the registration of the FIR based on it by Punjab Police “unfortunate”, hurting the dignity of the House.

He said further action against the Punjab Police officers will be decided after receiving their replies.

The clip was used by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra and several BJP MLAs, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Assembly last Tuesday after a debate on a Delhi programme held last November to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

The FIR was registered by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate against Mishra and others for uploading and circulating an “edited and doctored” video of Atishi.

The Assembly has sought all the related documents and forensic reports, based on which Punjab Police claimed that the video was doctored, Gupta said.

He also condemned the AAP government in Punjab for “misusing” the state police. PTI VIT ARI