Atishi visits gurudwara in Karol Bagh, conducts registration for AAP scheme on priests

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi got the granthis of a gurudwara in the Karol Bagh area registered for the AAP government's recently announced monthly honorarium on Tuesday.

During her visit, Atishi offered prayers at Sant Sujan Singh Maharaj Gurudwara in central Delhi.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

Kejriwal launched the scheme, registering the priest of Marghat Wale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT here on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, Kejriwal said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi.

Kejriwal has said registration will also be done at other temples and gurdwaras across the city by the AAP workers.