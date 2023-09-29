Atishi visits IIT Madras research park, says Delhi govt boosting spirit of future entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park on Friday and said its model provides an opportunity for companies, organisations, and aspiring entrepreneurs to collaborate and enhance research in various fields.

She said the Delhi government is working towards instilling an entrepreneurship culture and boosting the spirit of future entrepreneurs at Delhi colleges and universities.

"With programmes like Business Blasters, we provided a platform for schoolchildren and students in colleges and universities to become entrepreneurs. The vision of Delhi government is to make every youth of the city self-reliant and job creator," Atishi said. PTI ABU CK