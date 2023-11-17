Atishi visits ITO ghats ahead of Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday visited Chhath ghats at ITO and West Vinod Nagar to take stock of the preparations for the festival.

She asserted that the government will ensure there are no shortcomings in preparations. She said Delhi is home to a large number of people from the ‘Purvanchal’ region who contribute socially, economically and culturally to the development of Delhi.

"Chhath is a very important festival for all of them. In this regard, for the past eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been organising Chhath Mahaparv in a grand manner across Delhi," she said.

Atishi stated that there will be no shortcomings in the preparations for Chhath in Delhi. All MLAs and departments are present at ground zero, following the directives of CM Kejriwal, she added.

Atishi said the Kejriwal government has prepared more than 1,000 ghats across the city so that people can celebrate the festival without having to go far from their homes.

"The Delhi government is arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats.

Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm," she said.

During the inspection, she directed officials to expedite preparations of ghats and complete them soon.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer 'arghya' to the Sun God on the last two days, began on November 17.