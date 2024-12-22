Atishi visits Rangpuri Pahari to take stock of civic amenities flagged by Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) In a rare show of co-operation between VK Saxena and the AAP dispensation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday visited Rangpuri Pahari to take stock of the area's civic amenities that were flagged by the lieutenant governor.

Ahead of elections to the Delhi Assembly, due in February, Saxena had on Saturday shared a clip of his visit to Rangpuri Pahari, detailing the plight of people, especially women, in the area.

The lieutenant governor had said it was extremely disappointing and distressing to witness once again the helplessness and pathetic life conditions of lakhs of people of the national capital.

He had referred to the local women, citing their problems of living in the area, with streets lined by overflowing sewers and lack of basic facilities.

Earlier, a similar situation was seen in areas such as Burari, Kirari, Kalandar Colony, Sangam Vihar, Mundka and Gokulpuri, among others, he had said.

"I urge the former chief minister, current chief minister and ministers of the Delhi government to visit such areas to themselves witness the hellish conditions. They should take immediate steps to improve this pathetic condition," he had said.

Responding to the concerns, AAP supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Saxena for flagging the shortcomings, saying the Delhi government would take steps for improvements.

"Earlier, the lieutenant governor had cited the bad condition of the Nangloi-Mundka Road. The road has been constructed and Chief Minister Atishi will soon inaugurate it. I urge the lieutenant governor to tell us about the shortcomings and we will correct them," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The lieutenant governor had called upon the stakeholders to come together and make Delhi great again.

He had visited Rangpuri Pahari and Kapashera on the request of locals. He was accompanied by the BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

There are no drains, leading to silt- and dirty water-filled streets, non-existent roads, uncertain electricity supply and shortage of drinking water that forces women to carry water in buckets from tankers coming to the area once in seven to eight days, Saxena had said.

The locals also complained of power cuts for eight to 10 hours every day as well as huge power bills, contrary to the claims of free electricity by the Delhi government, he had said.

Saxena had also given suggestions to officials of agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to improve the situation.

He had also assured the locals that a sanitation drive would begin and he would personally monitor the progress of steps being taken to improve the civic amenities. PTI VIT SZM SZM