Atishi writes to CM Rekha Gupta over promise of Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, BJP slams AAP

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) AAP leader Atishi Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking a meeting with her to discuss the issue of providing Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women as promised by the BJP during the poll campaign.

In a letter to the chief minister, Atishi sought to know why the scheme was not approved by the BJP government in its first cabinet meeting despite the prime minister's promise.

She has sought a meeting with CM Gupta on February 23.

However, Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the former chief minister should not worry about it as the BJP will fulfil its promise.

"You as the finance minister had proposed in the 2024-25 budget to pay Rs 1,000 to women and also got forms filled for it. Yet not a single penny was disbursed," he said in a post on X.

Kapoor also asked her why the AAP government in Punjab has not paid women Rs 1,000 which was promised during the last Assembly elections in the state.

In the letter to the chief minister, Atishi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Dwarka on January 31 promised Delhi's mothers and sisters that the scheme for Rs 2,500 monthly payment would be passed in the first cabinet meeting after the BJP formed the government." The first cabinet meeting of the BJP government was held on February 20 but the scheme was not passed, she said, adding the women of Delhi who believed "Modi's guarantee" are feeling "betrayed".

BJP leaders, including the CM Gupta, have asserted that the scheme will be implemented from March as was promised by the party.

Gupta and her council of ministers took the oath of office last Thursday, following the BJP's victory over AAP in the assembly polls held earlier this month.

AAP won 22 seats in the polls, Atishi's Kalkaji constituency being one of them. The BJP was well clear of the majority mark in the 70-seat assembly with 48 seats. PTI VIT NSD NSD