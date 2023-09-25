Atishi writes to DHE for release of third quarterly grant of 12 Delhi govt-funded DU colleges

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Minister Atishi on Monday wrote to the Directorate of Higher Education for the immediate release of the third quarterly grant of 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the city government.

Advertisment

Atishi, who holds the education portfolio, noted that despite the increased budgetary allocation by the Delhi government, there are ongoing issues in processing essential payments, including salaries, pensions, arrears and medical bills.

"These issues are primarily attributed to the delay in fund disbursement by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE)," Atishi said in the letter.

"I would also like to emphasize here that this matter is currently being heard by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court ... wherein a notice was issued to the finance department to expedite the disbursement of funds," the letter stated.

This delay in fund disbursal is creating substantial obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the colleges, particularly the disbursement of salaries, which have been pending for months, she said.

"It is causing undue hardship to the staff and faculties of these colleges. Therefore, the DHE is directed to propose a mechanism under which the salaries, arrears, pension, medical bills and other dues of the staff and faculties of these colleges can be paid in time," she said. PTI SLB SZM