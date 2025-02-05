Atishi’s staff held with Rs 5 lakh cash ahead of voting in Delhi

New Delhi: Just hours before the voting in Delhi Assembly elections, Gaurav, an assistant to the Personal Assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Ajit, a driver from the same office, were detained by the police.

The duo was allegedly caught distributing Rs 5 lakh in cash in the Govindpur area. The possession of cash amount exceeded the permissible limit set by the Election Commission of India.

It is said that the local residents alerted authorities after observing the cash distribution, prompting a swift response from the Flying Squad Team (FST).

आतिशी मार्लेना का PA 5 लाख रुपये कैश के साथ पकड़ा गया



खुलेआम पैसे बटवा रही हैं मार्लेना जी, और दूसरे प्रदेश के लोगों को बुला रखा है अपनी विधानसभा में..और कल नौटंकी करने के लिए इल्ज़ाम लगा रही थी कि कालका विधानसभा में बाहर के लोग क्यों हैं…फिर ये कौन है??🤦‍♂️



हार का डर साफ दिख… pic.twitter.com/8ptZM3Er0k — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 4, 2025

Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), confirmed the seizure and detention, stating, "We received a call about people being caught with Rs 5 lakh. Our team reached the spot, and the FST handed over two men, namely Gaurav and Ajit."

#WATCH | Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP South East, says, " We received a call that some people were caught with Rs 5 lakhs, our team reached there and FST (Flying Squad Team) handed over two men, namely Gaurav and Ajit...both are attached to (Delhi) CM office, as per the preliminary… pic.twitter.com/IKlyCboIQJ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

The police have since initiated a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the funds and understand the intent behind the distribution.

Preliminary findings indicate that one of the detained individuals, Gaurav, claimed the money was received from Pankaj, PA to CM Atishi, for booth management in the Giri Nagar area of Kalkaji Assembly Constituency.