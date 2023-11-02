ATM cash loading firm staff held for misappropriating Rs 45 lakh

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 2 (PTI) A 42-year-old employee of a ATM cash loading company was arrested by Odisha Police for alleged misappropriation of Rs 45 lakh, an officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused identified as Deepak Kumar Padhi of Mandiapalli village of Ganjam district was suspected to have misappropriated the cash while loading in different ATMs in the last one year, police said.

During the interrogation, he admitted to the misappropriation of Rs 45 lakh cash and claimed that he lost the entire amount in online gambling, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M.

The misappropriation of the money by Padhi came to light during the internal audit of the company. Bhawani Prasad Samant, manager of the company lodged a complaint against the accused at Baidyanathpur police station.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the misappropriation of the cash. Padhi as arrested on Tuesday, said Baba Saheb Saraf, inspector in charge of Baidyanathpur police station. PTI COR BBM RG