ATM engineer robbed in Itanagar

Itanagar, Oct 28 (PTI) An ATM engineer was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh at an outlet of the bank in Itanagar on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Bank Tinali area of the city, they said.

Dipak Deori, employed as an engineer with Hitachi Payment Services, was checking the ATM when the incident happened, Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He had received Rs 1.5 lakh from the local SBI branch for testing the cash deposit machine, police said.

Around 2 pm, while he was checking the machine, a man came on a motorcycle along with another person, stole his bag containing the cash and fled, Singh said.

A case was registered and efforts were being made to identify those behind the incident, he said.

Singh said officers immediately rushed to the spot, examined the complainant, and obtained CCTV footage.

All check gates were alerted and a thorough search was being conducted across the Capital Complex, he said. PTI CORR SOM