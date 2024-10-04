ATM heist accused produced before court in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI) The accused in the notorious ATM robbery in Thrissur were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here after being subjected to a medical examination at the district hospital on Friday.

The court remanded them in police custody for five days.

The Kerala police investigation team, who took custody of the accused from their Tamil Nadu counterpart, brought them to Thrissur and recorded their arrest.

Out of the seven accused, five have been brought to Kerala, as one of the accused was killed in an encounter with the Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal, and another one was seriously injured.

The injured person's leg was amputated following a bullet injury.

The police team will get custody of the accused and will take them for evidence collection on Saturday, sources said.

The ATM heist gang, all natives of Haryana, were involved in several similar cases, police said.

The accused had used an SUV to loot multiple ATMs in Thrissur city on September 27 and then used a container lorry to load the car and escape.

The Tamil Nadu police intercepted the gang at Namakkal. When the burglars resisted arrest and attacked the police team, the police opened fire, killing one and seriously injuring another. PTI KPK TGB TGB KH