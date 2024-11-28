ATM stolen in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra

Gwalior, Nov 28 (PTI) An ATM unit with about Rs 6 lakh in cash inside was stolen in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra town, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The thieves decamped with the SBI ATM installed at Pichhore tri-section as they failed to break it open and remove currency notes, an official said.

The theft, which took place on Wednesday night, came to light in the morning when some persons went to the ATM to withdraw money.

"We are examining CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits," said City Superintendent of Police Ashok Singh Jadoun. PTI COR MAS KRK