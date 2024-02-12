ATM theft case: Fastag transactions lead to arrest of gang leader

Nagpur, Feb 12 (PTI) A car Fastag used by a gang leader involved in a theft of Rs 10 lakh from an ATM kiosk in Nagpur district led the police to trace and nab him from Haryana, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The ATM of a public sector bank in Saoner was broken with a gas cutter by a gang of armed robbers on January 29.

"The investigation revealed that criminals had changed number plates of their vehicles while passing through toll plazas in an attempt to mislead investigators. However, Saoner police cracked the case by picking the digital trail of FASTag transactions and identified the gang leader as Irfan Imran Khan," he said.

Khan was nabbed from Utawad village in Haryana. His two accomplices, also hailing from Haryana, are on the run, the official added.

Fastag is a tag used for making toll payments directly from the customers' linked bank accounts. It is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the customer to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for any toll payments in cash. PTI COR NSK