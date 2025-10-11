ATM unit with Rs 20 lakh cash stolen

Nashik, Oct 11 (PTI) Unidentified persons stole an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) unit containing Rs 20.26 lakh cash in Nashik Road area in the wee hours on Saturday, police said.

At least four unidentified persons with their faces covered with clothes broke into the SBI ATM kiosk in the Jail Road area near Currency Note Press (CNP). They blackened the CCTV camera with black colour, cut the power supply to the alarm, and decamped with the ATM in a four-wheeler vehicle.

Police have registered a case and are investigating, an official said. PTI COR NSK