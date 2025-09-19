'Atma-Nirbharta' Sine qua non for strategic autonomy; future warfare courses on: CDS Gen Chauhan

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan, on Friday termed self-reliance as a sine qua non for strategic autonomy and asserted that future warfare courses were on while policy initiatives were being taken in fields like space, Artificial Intelligence and quantum mission.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the three-day East Tech symposium here, the top military commander also said that strategic selection of weapons was paramount and that research and development (R&D) needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements.

"We have started future warfare courses - what kind of warfare will be there in future. We are also going to take out a number of policies in various initiatives like space, cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Mission, advanced materials, wargame simulations and lethal and autonomous weapon systems. How do the services see their role in future," Gen Chauhan said.

An integrated capability development plan is on the anvil, and a technology capability perspective road map for the next 10 years has already been issued, he said.

"War is both Science and Art, and a warrior must be very creative. We will never be able to lead in defence technology unless we are creative. Unless we are innovative, inventive and imaginative, India cannot lead in defence technology," he said.

"There is a need to expand the defence manufacturing base, and artificial intelligence and other modern techniques have to be explored," he said.

Gen Chauhan said that although the indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India, the country is on the right track.

He said that the objectives of the Centre's Act East policy and self-reliance in defence can be realised through the active participation of states such as Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"East is generally considered sacred, auspicious in Indian culture. It symbolises an auspicious beginning, spiritual enlightenment and positive energy along with the rising sun. Act East can only be realised through Eastern states like Jharkhand and West Bengal which in their own right are industrial powerhouses," he said.

He emphasised that one of the outcomes of the Combined Commanders Conference recently held in Kolkata was the reaffirmation of commitment towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as India's quest for defence modernisation and self-reliance is central to attaining strategic autonomy in the defence sector.

"It is a compulsion of the day," he said.

Gen Chauhan elaborated on the three essential components of any modern warfighting system: platforms, weapon systems, and networks stating that while platforms such as aircraft, tanks, and ships are critical for mobility and presence, they are also expensive and require extensive R&D and maintenance.

He pointed out that weapons have now evolved into an independent category capable of destroying far more expensive platforms at a fraction of the cost. For instance, a Rs 50 crore missile can take out a Rs 10,000 crore ship or aircraft.

Networks, the CDS explained, integrated platforms and weapons into a unified combat system, connecting manned and unmanned units, and combining Army, Navy, and Air Force into one cohesive force.

He noted that while India still has a long way to go in developing indigenous platforms, the country has performed reasonably well in weapon systems and exceptionally well in network integration, many of which are based on indigenous solutions.

Gen Chauhan pointed out the success of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor, where BrahMos missiles, Akash surface-to-air missiles, DRDO-developed jamming systems, radar systems, and secure communications were all deployed successfully.

Private sector products like Solar Nagastra and DRDO's IASS systems were also integrated into army and naval networks, showing that India's efforts in the last two years have begun bearing fruit, he said.

The CDS called for a strategic and focused investment in research and development to prepare for future threats using tomorrow's technology.

He stressed that project selection must be threat-driven and based on identified capability gaps, with the armed forces taking the lead in determining priorities.

He also recommended a thorough review of ongoing DRDO projects to evaluate their relevance to today's warfare needs, especially those initiated more than a decade ago.

On the subject of defence diplomacy, Gen Chauhan called for an expanded and collaborative approach involving not just diplomats but also civil servants, military officials, industrialists, and PSU heads.

He highlighted the importance of joint ventures and technology transfers to accelerate capability development.

Emphasising new-age technologies, he said that artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and advanced materials must be fully leveraged.

The CDS said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for the inclusion of armed forces in national technology missions and suggested that India's large pool of defence graduates should be integrated into R&D missions.

There is a need for a stronger intellectual property regime to protect innovation and ensure that young inventors and defence innovators are encouraged, he said.

The CDS announced that the long-awaited Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 has been approved and will be released shortly, replacing the outdated 2009 version. PTI NAM BDC ACD NN