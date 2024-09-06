Atmosphere favourable for MVA's return to power, says Chennithala; slams Mahayuti govt

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday hit out at the Maharashtra government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation and its "involvement in scams", and said atmosphere in the state is now favourable for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s return to power in the state.

Stating that people of the state are "prepared for a change", he said the MVA will win a majority in the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November.

Talking to reporters here, Chennithala, who is Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, said, "Congress is currently taking a review of preparations for assembly elections. So far, the party has reviewed 172 constituencies. The review of all 288 constituencies will get over by September 25." "The atmosphere in the state is favourable for the MVA and people are mentally prepared for a change. There is a strong belief that the corrupt Mahayuti government will be ousted, and the MVA will form a government with a two-thirds majority," he said.

The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated as incidents of murder, robbery and crime against women were on the rise, he alleged.

"Two murders were committed in Pune within three days...Inflation has spiralled out of control, making it difficult for people to celebrate festivals. People are greatly distressed, but the Mahayuti government is busy indulging in scams and collecting money," Chennithala claimed.

The party's state unit president Nana Patole, who was also present there, said floods have wreaked havoc in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state, damaging crops on 12 lakh acres of land and causing deaths of 12 people.

"Roads and bridges have been washed away, but the BJP government at the Centre is not paying attention to Maharashtra. When Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were hit by floods, two central ministries were deployed, and the agriculture and finance ministers made strenuous efforts to provide immediate assistance. But in Maharashtra, even a central team is yet to arrive," he said.

"Why is the central government treating Maharashtra unfairly? Why has Maharashtra not yet received assistance from the Centre? Why aren't the leaders of Mahayuti asking the Centre for help?" the former MP asked. PTI MR NP