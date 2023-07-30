Atmosphere of non-violence, mutual trust needed in Manipur: social activist Aruna Roy

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Social activist Aruna Roy said the government should find a way to bring all sections of Manipur to create an atmosphere of non-violence and rebuild mutual trust.

In an interview to PTI, the Magsaysay Award winner said there should be a clear message that those who engage in violence will be dealt with firmly and quickly.

Roy, the president of National Federation of Indian Women and founder-member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan asserted that the administration and political leadership in Manipur cannot shun responsibility for what is happening in the state.

"The central government has to find a way to bring all sections of Manipuri society - people and leaders together need to work to create an atmosphere of non-violence and ceasefire, and then start re-building mutual trust," she said.

Roy said had Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoken out clearly in the early days when violence broke out, both the warring sides could have been brought to a situation of dialogue and engagement.

Modi, who was accused by the opposition of keeping mum on the Manipur situation for over two months, condemned the incident of parading the two women naked a day after the video showing two women being paraded naked surfaced on July 19.

Women have always been the worst victims in situations like this, Roy said about the video which was shot on May 4.

"Despite this video being around for a long time, and the FIR registered, there was no action by the government. This cannot be permitted under any circumstances," she said.

"The primary responsibility of the chief minister and the administration is to inspire confidence among the people that they are doing their best, even if circumstances are difficult. That is far from how things are," Roy said.

Asked what should be done to address the current situation, the social activist said there should be equal access to resources.

"It must be made clear that anyone who disturbs the peace and engages in violence will be dealt with firmly and immediately. People who go to Manipur trying to broker peace tell us that ordinary people, whether Meitis or Kukis, are keen on an end to violence.

"The only politics that should exist now in Manipur is the politics of non-violence, reconciliation, and peace," she said.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI SCH NN