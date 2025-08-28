Atomic Energy Commission chief Ajit Kumar Mohanty gets six-month extension

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Noted physicist Ajit Kumar Mohanty has been given six months extension as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He was appointed to the post in April 2023 for a tenure till he attains the age of 66 years -- that is, till October 10, 2025.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Mohanty's services as the Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy for a period of six months with effect from October 11, 2025, "in relaxation of" provisions of Fundamental Rule 56 (d), the order dated August 27 said.

The rule has provisions to give extension of service to the secretaries of the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy "for such period or periods as it may deem proper, subject to a maximum age of 66 years".

Odisha-born Mohanty was working as the Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) when he was named chief of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Earlier, he had served the Indian Physics Association as its general secretary and later, as its president. Mohanty was the spokesperson for the India-CMS collaboration; Director, Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, and Director, Physics Group, BARC. He has twice been the CERN Scientific Associate, first during 2002-04 and again during 2010-11. PTI AKV AKV RUK RUK