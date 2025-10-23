Atrocities against Dalits rising under BJP rule in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that incidents of injustice and atrocities against Dalits have increased under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying "feudal forces" have gained strength and are being protected by those in power.

“The morale of feudal elements is high in this government. Criminals and feudal-minded people are enjoying the protection of the BJP administration. Discrimination is taking place at every level,” Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He alleged that while people supporting the government are "humiliating" members of the PDA (pichhde, Dalit, alpsankhyak) community in various ways, the BJP government is “snatching away their jobs, reservations and rights.” The former chief minister said, “In Rae Bareli, a young man from the Dalit community was beaten to death, while in Kakori near Lucknow, an elderly Dalit man was subjected to humiliating treatment. These are just a few examples — such incidents are happening across UP every day. The police and administration remain mute spectators.” Yadav further alleged that UP has the highest number of crimes against Dalits and women in the country under the BJP regime.

“Dalits are being insulted and oppressed. The police do not act against antisocial elements due to pressure from those in power. The arrogance of this government is at its peak. The BJP is misusing state power and politicising the police,” he charged.

Claiming that the PDA community has united against the "injustices" of the BJP government, Yadav said the people are preparing to oust the ruling party in the 2027 Assembly elections.

“Only when the BJP government goes will Dalits, backward classes, women and minorities get justice. Discrimination will end, and people will regain their rights, reservations, and opportunities for development,” he said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK