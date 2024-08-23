Atrocities against girls, women increasing in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the incidents of atrocities against young girls and women are rising in Maharashtra, suggesting that the home department should be alert to keep a check on such crimes.

Referring to the Badlapur incident, Pawar said it was shocking that such a crime happened in a school. Then there was also public reaction (protest) to this alleged crime outside, he told reporters in Pune.

“There was a need to take strict action against such an act and everybody demanded the same. The state government should remain alert to keep a check on such incidents. The home department should take stringent action wherever required,” said Pawar.

After the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district, Pawar said, many more similar crimes were reported across the state.

“Be it small girls or women, many such atrocities are being reported. Unfortunately, the numbers are increasing day by day in the state and people are reacting to them to express their anguish. A one-day bandh is being organised on Saturday,” he said.

The opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), has called for a ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 24 (Saturday) to protest against the Badlapur incident.

Pawar urged all sections of society to take part in the bandh.

Thousands of people had hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks in Badlapur on Tuesday to protest the alleged sexual assault on two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school.