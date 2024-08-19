Atrocities against humanity in Bangladesh must be stopped at once: RSS affiliate BMS

Nagpur, Aug 19 (PTI) The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), said on Monday that the atrocities against humanity in Bangladesh must be stopped immediately, calling the upheaval in the neighbouring nation a foreign conspiracy.

The Indian trade and cultural heritage along with Bangladesh have suffered a big blow due to the chaos reigning there after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, BMS said and demanded intervention by the Indian government to bring back normalcy.

In a release, BMS’ media in-charge Suresh Choudhari said the brutal atrocities and looting committed against the minority Hindu community after the vicious coup in Bangladesh on August 5 were the result of a pre-planned and well-thought-out foreign conspiracy.

BMS' concerns over Hindus in Bangladesh echo those of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. During a speech on Independence Day, Bhagwat had said that Hindus living in Bangladesh were being subjected to violence for no reason, and that "our country has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any injustice and atrocities".

As soon as Sheikh Hasina left the country, all limits of barbarism were crossed by targeting the indigenous people living in Bangladesh for thousands of years, BMS said.

Thousands of innocent women, men, and even children were brutally killed in the capital, and women were molested. This violent nature of the miscreants has shamed the entire humanity, the release said.

According to the RSS affiliate, Indian trade and cultural heritage along with Bangladesh have suffered a severe blow.

Bangladesh’s growing economy, textile, jute and other industries have suffered huge losses and thousands of workers have become jobless. An atmosphere of fear and terror still prevails among the Hindu-Buddhist and other minority communities there, it said.

Seeing those inhuman incidents on social media makes the heart tremble, said BMS. This is a blatant violation of human rights, which is condemnable everywhere, it said.

The silence of the International Human Rights Commission and the United Nations on this occasion also creates deep doubt, said the trade union. It is the responsibility of the people of Bangladesh to rectify the situation and ensure the safety of the minority Hindu-Buddhish community there, the release said.

“In such a situation, the entire world community including Bangladesh should stand with the suffering community there and with deep sympathy, should arouse their courage and self-confidence,” BMS said.

The safety of the Hindu and minority communities there should be ensured, it said and demanded that the Indian government take necessary steps to stop the atrocities and ensure return of normalcy there immediately. PTI CLS NR