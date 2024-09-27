Atrocities on Hindus happened in Kashmir during Congress rule: Union MoS Kirtivardhan Singh

Gonda (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Union minister of state for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh on Friday blamed the party for the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley and said the atrocities committed on them when the party was in power at the centre.

“The honour of daughters and daughters-in-law was looted. They were murdered and their lands were looted. What was Congress doing then? Why was it sitting with its eyes closed? They are not concerned about the country but about their political existence," Singh said.

"The exodus of Hindus from Kashmir valley and the most atrocities happened during the reign of the Congress party in power at the Centre,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Gonda, Singh said, "It is the result of our foreign policy that today leaders across the world seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve their disputes." BJP is the only party which is determined to take the country forward by eliminating separatist forces.

Singh said the political existence of Rahul Gandhi and his party has ended.

Questioning the role of opposition parties in the assembly elections being held in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that some political parties talk about dividing the country only to save their personal interests and political existence.

"They are still using the policy of 'divide and rule' adopted during British rule. Power is the biggest thing for them. They are ready to do anything for this. Whether the society disintegrates, the country is broken into pieces or Kashmiri Pandits are evicted from their homes. It will not make any difference to them. They only want power," Singh said.

When asked about the terror of wild animals in Bahraich district of UP, Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said Bahraich has dense forests and human settlements are also nearby, which could be the main reason for the attacks.

However, he said, "We need to understand why these wild animals are coming out of the forest and attacking? Has their natural food ended or is there any other reason due to which they are running towards the (human) settlements? We will have to investigate this deeply and do a study." He said that it is very important to maintain a balance between humans and the environment.

"Life is not possible without harmony with the environment. We are continuously working in this direction. Necessary steps will be taken to prevent attacks by wild animals, so that such incidents do not recur in the future," Singh said. PTI COR NAV NB NB