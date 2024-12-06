Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh: March, bike rallies to be held in Nagpur on Human Rights Day

Nagpur, Dec 6 (PTI) A march and six motorcycle rallies are scheduled for December 10 in Nagpur to protest against atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government there in August this year.

Advertisment

December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the 'Hindu Sakal Samaj' on December 4 in the ISKCON temple in Mall area here under the leadership of Mahant Bhagirath Maharaj of the central committee of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), one of the organisers said on Friday.

Hindus must forget differences of caste, language etc and unite to protest, Mahant Bhagirath Maharaj said in the meeting and cited the 'batenge to katenge' (divided we perish) slogan.

Advertisment

A press release said motorcycle rallies will be held in six places. PTI CLS BNM