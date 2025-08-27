ATS arrests former women's international volleyball player in fake degree racket case

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a former women's international volleyball player in connection with a fake degree racket, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sangeeta Kadwasra alias Bhumi, was absconding and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced by the Superintendent of Police, Special Operation Group, Jaipur. She was arrested on Monday.

Inspector General ATS Vikas Kumar said Kadwasra, a former international volleyball player who had secured a job in the Railways through the sports quota, had left her service in 2014 after a divorce and started living with her father in Delhi.

She later worked at a news channel in Rohtak before joining OPJS University in Rajgarh, Churu, as an observer. During her tenure there, she allegedly colluded with university owner Jogendra Singh to print and sell thousands of backdated fake degrees through middlemen for hefty sums of money.

Kumar said the ATS had been tracking her movements for several days. Acting on a tip-off, the team discovered that she was hiding at her nephew's rented flat in Delhi, while leaving the door locked from outside to mislead others.

After confirming her presence, the ATS cut the electricity supply to the flat. Its team entered with the help of the caretaker and caught her on Monday.

The officer said all members of the team involved in the operation would be felicitated at a special programme at the ATS headquarters.