ATS arrests man on charge of spying for ISI

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man on charges of sharing important information related to the Indian Army with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, according to an official statement here on Tuesday.

In the statement, the ATS said that it had on September 25 arrested Shailesh Kumar alias Shailendra Singh Chauhan for sharing vital information pertaining to the Army through WhatsApp and Facebook.

During the investigation, a person identified as Wasiullah came to light. Wasiullah, at the behest of ISI, had misused his account to send money to Shailesh and other ISI agents for their espionage activities, it is alleged.

The ATS questioned Wasiullah following which he admitted that out of greed for money, he joined the conspiracy of an ISI agent and at his behest, misused his bank account, and gave money to Shailesh and other "ISI agents", the statemet said.

In order to maintain the secrecy of his work, he used to deal through cryptocurrency.

A case has been registered against him under sections of the IPC and UAPA, the ATS said and added that two mobile phones have been seized from his possession.