ATS arrests six with country-made weapons in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested an arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh and five others with 25 country-made pistols and 90 cartridges, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The action has come weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the state scheduled to take place on May 7.

A preliminary probe has revealed the key accused, Shivam aka Shiva Damor (26), a native of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, allegedly procured illegal firearms and sold them to his contacts in Gujarat on commission, the ATS stated in a release.

The ATS recently received a tip-off that Damor would come to Narol bridge in Ahmedabad city on April 25 to deliver firearms and ammunition to one Manoj Chauhan, a resident of Chotila town in Surendranagar district, it said.

Advertisment

ATS teams laid a trap, apprehended the duo, and recovered five pistols and 20 cartridges from Damor, the release said.

During interrogation, Damor admitted that he had sold illegal firearms on commission to interested parties in Gujarat in the last three months, it stated.

According to the ATS, he allegedly travelled to different parts of Gujarat once every four to five days and met people who were interested in buying illegal guns.

Based on the information provided by Damor, ATS teams conducted raids in Amreli, Rajkot and Surendranagar districts, apprehending four persons with 20 pistols and 70 cartridges they had purchased from Damor.

The six accused were booked under the Arms Act, and a probe is on to find out the involvement of others in the illegal arms supply, the release said. PTI PJT ARU