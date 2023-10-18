ATS conducts raids at three locations in Nagpur, seizes Rs 27.50 lakh; two detained

Nagpur, Oct 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday conducted raids at three locations in Nagpur and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 27.50 lakh, following which it also detained two persons, officials said.

The probe agency conducted the raids in Hasanbag area of the city, they said.

"After the raids, the ATS detained Parvez Patel, a resident of Hasanbag, along with his aide for questioning. The action against the duo was taken in the afternoon on the basis of a tip-off that Parvez was holding unaccounted cash," an official said.

"The ATS seized cash worth Rs 27.50 lakh from Patel's house and he was questioned in order to know the source of the unaccounted cash," he said.

Earlier this year, a case of cheating was registered against Patel, who is a property and automobile dealer, the ATS official added. PTI COR NP