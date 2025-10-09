ATS searches multiple locations in Pune over suspected radicalisation

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted searches at multiple places in Pune in connection with the suspected radicalisation of some people, officials said on Thursday.

The searches were going on since late Wednesday night in Kondhwa area and in the jurisdiction of four police stations in Pune city, based on specific intelligence about "radicalised people", an official said.

"A verification of the individuals was underway by the ATS," he said, adding the scope of the searches could increase.

Teams of the ATS and Pune Police were carrying out searches in the Kondhwa area, as per officials.

A heavy police force was deployed in some localities of Kondhwa since midnight, they said.