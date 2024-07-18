ATS seizes Rs 20 cr drugs, raw materials in Surat; 2 held

Ahmedabad, Jul 18 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Surat city and seized drugs and raw material of Rs 20 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested after an ATS team, based on a specific tip-off, raided an industrial shed on the Surat city outskirts on Wednesday night and recovered MD drugs (mephedrone) and raw material used for manufacturing the contraband, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Sunil Joshi said.

"We have recovered drugs as well as raw material valued at nearly Rs 20 crore from the spot. Two persons who were present inside the shed were also arrested. The unit has been sealed and further investigation is on," Joshi said. PTI PJT PD GK