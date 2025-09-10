ATS unit to be set up in Sambhal: UP Police

Sambhal (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A temporary Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit will soon be set up in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, with land already identified for a permanent facility, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told reporters, "As per a decision by the state government, an ATS unit will be established in Sambhal. Initially, it will function from the Satyavrat police outpost. Land has been identified for a permanent unit and formalities are being completed for its establishment." Officials said the proposed unit will strengthen surveillance and help curb anti-national and illegal activities in the region.