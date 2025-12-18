Attachment notices to Varanasi mutts: Won't be executed, says municipal commissioner

Varanasi (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Amid concerns over the attachment notices to several mutts and temples in the city over tax dues, Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal on Thursday clarified that no such orders would be executed against religious institutions.

On Wednesday, the saint community expressed strong resentment over the Varanasi Municipal Corporation issuing attachment notices to several mutts and temples for arrears of house tax, water tax and sewer tax.

Municipal Commissioner Nagpal said under sections 175 and 177 of the Municipal Corporation Act, house tax does not apply to mutts, temples or other religious institutions.

He added that due to recent technical changes in the billing system, some notices were issued inadvertently, which are being corrected.

"All revenue inspectors and zonal officers have been instructed to ensure that no bills are issued without proper verification. Any error identified will be rectified on the same day," he said.

The commissioner reiterated that no attachment orders would be served against religious places.

Nagpal also noted that as per a government order issued in 2010, religious and charitable institutions would continue to receive a 50 per cent exemption on water and sewerage taxes.

On Wednesday, Mahant Balak Devacharya of Patalpuri Mutt said that a number of monasteries and temples in Kashi have been served attachment notices over pending tax dues.

This was probably the first time in the country's history that mutts and temples were being issued attachment notices, he had said. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK