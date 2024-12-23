Attack on Allu Arjun's house: All 6 granted bail; security stepped up; political slugfest escalates

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) A Hyderabad court on Monday granted bail to six people, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun even as the police beefed up security at the actor's house here, a day after the incident.

The incident also led to a fierce political slugfest with the BJP joining the BRS in attacking the Congress government, saying some of the attackers belonged to the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Six people, claiming to be members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on Sunday evening.

They were arrested by police and produced before a local court which granted them bail on Monday.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Reddy had condemned the attack and directed the state DGP and the city police commissioner to be tough in maintaining law and order.

BRS leader T Harish Rao termed the incident a "complete failure of governance" while BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna claimed that four of those who indulged in vandalism at the 42-year-old actor's house belong to Kodangal.

"This is leading to suspicion whether it was a Congress conspiracy", she said, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said it is wrong to link the vandals with the Congress party by merely showing some photos.

Those accused in the incident had photos taken with leaders of other parties as well, he said.

"We do not know why they have carried out the vandalism. Why should we provoke and send them," he asked.

Pachayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka alleged that BRS and BJP are politicising the issue. One life was lost and another is battling for life, she said.

"The BRS leaders are behaving differently when they are in power and when not in power. BRS people threw stones on film people (during statehood agitation). Did they not think about the film industry then? Are we saying film industry should leave (the state)," she said.

Allu Arjun's father-in-law Chandrasekhar Reddy met AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi at the Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

However, it was not clear what transpired between the leaders.

Meanwhile, the producers of 'Pushpa-2' on Monday extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son was undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

According to the hospital, the boy is presently maintaining stable vital parameters and continues to be off oxygen and Ventilator, while his neurological status remains the same. PTI SJR GDK PYK SA