Attack on army camp in Assam: NIA files charge sheet against four people

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday charge sheeted four accused, including a cadre of Myanmar-based banned terror outfit ULFA-I, involved in a conspiracy to target army camps in Assam as part of an anti-India agenda.

Two motorcycle-borne cadres of the proscribed outfit had lobbed grenades at the military station in Lichubari in Jorhat district on December 14 last year as part of a bigger conspiracy to target army establishments across the north-eastern state, a statement issued by the NIA said.

It took place less than a month after a similar attack at an army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam, it said.

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent or ULFA-I had on December 15 issued a press release claiming responsibility for the attacks.

The entire conspiracy, encompassing both the attacks, had been masterminded from across the international border in Myanmar by ULFA-I self styled (SS) captain, identified as Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi alias Rumel Asom alias Aicheng Asom alias Aishang Asom, along with ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom, the NIA said.

Another key conspirator behind these attacks was identified as the outfit’s SS Brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia alias Arunodoi Asom, it added.

The NIA investigations in the Jorhat case had led to the arrest of three accused identified as Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari and Achyut Gogoi.

All three have been charge sheeted on Tuesday in a special NIA court in Guwahati along with SS Captain Aicheng Asom, who is still absconding. PTI AKV AS AS