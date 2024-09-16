Attack on Army officers: MP court remands six accused in judicial custody

Indore, Sep 16 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday remanded in judicial custody six men arrested for the alleged attack on two Army officers and rape of their woman friend, police said.

The accused, Anil Baror (27), Pawan Bansoonia (23), Ritesh Bhabhar (25), Rohit Girwal (23), Sandeep Wariya (18) and Sachin Makwana (25), were produced before the court after their police custody ended, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said.

The court ordered that all six accused be sent to judicial custody, he said.

The attack occurred near Jam Gate, a popular tourist spot some 30 kilometres from the Mhow military cantonment, on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, as per police.

Dwivedi claimed that during police interrogation, the accused confessed to their role in the crime.

Asked about the rape allegation in the FIR, the ASP said, "The woman is in a state of shock, and she does not want to give any statement as of now." As per police, the army officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing the Young Officers course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic with their two women friends.

The four were listening to loud music. Hearing it in the deserted area late at night, six accused reached the spot and committed the crime, they said.

One of the attackers threatened the victims with a pistol, and the others were carrying sticks, it was stated.

The accused held one couple hostage while assaulting them and told the other couple that the hostages would be released if they brought them Rs 10 lakh, police said.

A case was registered under sections 70 (gang rape), 310-2 (dacoity), 308-2 (extortion) and 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act. PTI HWP MAS ARU