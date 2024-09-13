Attack on Army officers: With three arrests on Friday, all six accused held, say MP cops

Indore, Sep 13 (PTI) All six men who attacked two Army officers and allegedly raped their woman friend near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a police official said on Friday.

Rohit Girwal (23), Sandeep Wariya (18) and Sachin Makwana (25) were held during the day from a forest patch near the site of crime, the official said. The trio was on the run and a reward of Rs 10,000 each had been announced for their arrests.

Three other accused, Anil Baror (27) and Pawan Bansunia (23) and Ritesh Bhabhar (25), were held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The attack occurred near Jam Gate, a popular tourist spot some 30 kilometres from the Mhow military cantonment, on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, as per police.

Located on the Vindhyachal ranges, Jam Gate is surrounded by forests. In the rainy season, this place is frequented by tourists during the day, but as the night falls, it gets desolate.

As per police, the army officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing the Young Officers course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic with their two women friends.

"The four were listening to loud music. Hearing it in the deserted area late at night, six accused reached the spot and committed the crime," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal told reporters.

One of the attackers threatened the victims with a pistol, while the others were carrying sticks, Vasal said.

The accused held one couple hostage while assaulting them and told the other couple that the hostages would be released only if they brought them Rs 10 lakh, she said.

Vasal said the police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported, "but the accused fled on seeing the headlight of the police vehicle." A case was registered under sections 70 (gang rape), 310-2 (dacoity), 308-2 (extortion) and 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act.

On the allegation of rape mentioned in the FIR, the SP said the victim is in a state of shock and is not ready to give her statement.

In the meantime, the accused are being questioned about the alleged rape, Vasal added.

Another police official rubbished speculation on social media that the army personnel and the women had come in contact through a dating app.