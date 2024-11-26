Attack on BJP leader's convoy in Bengal: NIA files chargesheet against 12 persons

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 12 persons in a case relating to the attack on the convoy of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey and his associates in Bhatpara region of West Bengal in August this year.

The accused have been identified as Md Abed Khan alias Banty, Md Arif, Wasimuddin Ansari alias Bhuma, Md Nasim, Firdush Iqbal, Md Tanveer, Sanjay Shaw, Md Chand, Aakash Singh, Md Sohaib Aktar, Md Aakbar and Sagar Singh, the NIA said in a statement.

The chargesheet, which was filed before a special NIA court here, has exposed a criminal conspiracy behind the attack, said the statement.

Investigations by NIA have revealed all 12 accused persons have been actively involved in the conspiracy related to assault on Pandey's entourage. His driver Ravi Verma and a close aide Rabi Singh had received gunshot injuries in the attack.

Pandey and his team were attacked with explosives and firearms near gate number 3, Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters, Bhatpara on August 28. The attack took place while the convoy was on its way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh, the NIA said.