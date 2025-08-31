Attack on BJP workers in Khowai during 'Mann Ki Baat' event darkest chapter: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the attack on BJP workers while they were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme in Khowai this year was a "darkest chapter" in the country.

Several BJP activists were assaulted by alleged Tipra Motha supporters on July 27 at Asharambari during the radio programme. At least seven saffron party workers were injured, and two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The chief minister was listening to the PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday at the same venue where the BJP workers were attacked two months ago.

Speaking at the event after the PM's radio programme, Saha said, "The attack during the prime minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' in July was a darkest chapter not only in Tripura but also in the entire country. 'Mann Ki Baat' is not a political event. People across the world discuss how a prime minister reaches out to the people over a radio programme." The chief minister also said the PM tries to remain connected with the people and their thoughts through the radio programme.

"No head of state organises such a programme," Saha claimed.

The CM said, "The way our party workers were attacked, their properties and vehicles were damaged, is totally unacceptable. Such incidents used to take place during the previous regimes of the Left Front and the Congress. Now, we are trying to come out of such politics." The chief minister said the BJP has been in power in 20 states of the country under the leadership of the prime minister.

“The people want to listen to PM Modi. We are following his path to ensure development of the state. But some people are always trying to confuse the public," he said without naming any party.

Claiming that the northeast had earlier witnessed bloodshed due to secessionist movements, Saha lauded Modi for bringing lasting peace in the region.

"Tripura was no exception. Insurgents used to attack buses and trucks and kill innocent people. Eventually, members of banned outfits -ATTF and NLFT - surrendered recently, making Tripura an insurgency-free state," he said. PTI PS BDC