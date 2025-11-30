Attack on BTC assembly ‘intentional’: Speaker

Kokrajhar (Assam), Nov 30 (PTI) Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Speaker Tridip Daimary on Sunday alleged that the vandalism of the assembly hall here the previous day, during a violent protest against Assam Cabinet’s nod to a report on ST status for six major communities, was intentional and demanded arrest of those involved.

He supported the issue of the protesters but emphasised that all protests have to be done in a democratic manner with no violence involved.

Students of the Bodoland University here on Saturday stormed the assembly hall of the BTC secretariat, and vandalised property during the protest against the Assam cabinet's approval of the report.

If these communities are granted ST status, they will come under reservation for education and jobs. On the other hand, Bodos are one of the largest ST communities in Assam.

“Damaging government property cannot be allowed. We condemn this incident. We urge the police administration to arrest those involved,” Daimary said after inspecting the damage caused.

He pointed out that the agitators came armed with sticks and ‘attacked’ the assembly hall.

“The attack was intentional. Perhaps, it was to murder our BTC employees or elected representatives,” he claimed.

Condemning use of violence, Daimary said, “We support their issue. But it has to be a non-violent movement. No one can indulge in violence in the name of agitation.” The BTC speaker said that the matter of granting ST status lies with the Centre and the agitators should discuss it with the state and central governments.

The BTC is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of the Constitution. Bodos are one of the largest ST communities in Assam.

The state cabinet had on Wednesday approved the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the proposal to grant ST status to six major communities of Assam – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis). The report was laid in the state Assembly on Saturday, as the last official agenda of the winter session.

It has recommended three-tier classification of STs in the state so that the demand can be met without affecting reservation of the existing tribal groups.

The GoM report has recommended the formation of a new category of ‘ST (Valley)', and inclusion of Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Kock-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara) in it.

For Moran, Matak and Kock-Rajbongshi (Goalpara), it said they can be included in ‘ST (Plains)', and the existing communities in this category ‘do not have much opposition’.

The report said that dialogue has to continue with all stakeholders for a ‘conclusive solution’, and the final nod has to be given by the Parliament through Constitutional amendment. PTI SSG NN