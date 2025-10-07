Attack on CJI amounts to assault on democracy's soul: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in his courtroom a day ago and termed the incident as an "assault on the soul of democracy".

Soren also said the attack was "like raising a hand against the nation's constitution".

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act. The attack on CJI Gavai Ji is an assault on the soul of democracy," Soren said in a post on X.

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards the chief justice of India in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, which sparked widespread condemnation.

Soren also said, "The dignity and Independence of the judiciary is the cornerstone of any democratic system - raising a hand against it is akin to raising a hand against the nation's constitution." According to lawyers, the incident occurred when the CJI-led bench was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers on Monday.

The lawyer approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges.

The security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack.

The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court premises.

As the lawyer was being taken away, he was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma)". PTI NAM BDC