Attack on CJI assault on Judiciary, Constitution, shows how deep hate has seeped in: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Congress on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as shameful and said the "mindless act" shows how hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.

The opposition party also termed the incident a shocking breach of decorum and a dangerous new low in India's democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.

The Congress said this was not merely an attack on one individual but was the outcome of a sustained campaign to undermine institutions and intimidate dissenting voices.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, said that it was not just an attack on the CJI but on our Constitution.

"No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage," she said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the attack was an assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the spirit of the Constitution.

"Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned," he said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "An attempt to attack the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court today is unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent. It is an attack on the dignity of our Judiciary and the rule of law." In a post on X, he said that it was disturbing that a sitting judge, who rose to the nation's highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance, was targeted in such a manner.

"It reflects an attempt to intimidate and humiliate a man who has broken social barriers to uphold the Constitution.

"Such a mindless act shows how hate, fanaticism and bigotry has engulfed our society in the past decade," the Congress president said.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. The safety and security of our Judiciary is paramount. Let justice and reason prevail, not intimidation," Kharge asserted.

The Congress said the incident marked a "shocking and dangerous new low in India's democratic history." "An attempt to attack the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India is not only unprecedented and disgraceful — it is an open assault on the very foundation of justice and the rule of law.

"This is not merely an attack on one individual. It is the outcome of a sustained campaign to undermine institutions, intimidate voices of integrity, and erode public faith in the judiciary," the party said.

It said the attack reflected a "culture of impunity and hatred that has been encouraged by those in power." "For years, the Modi government has normalised attacks on independent institutions, vilified dissent, and rewarded intimidation. Today’s incident is the most alarming consequence of that decay.

"The Indian National Congress condemns this despicable act in the strongest possible terms. The safety, dignity, and independence of the judiciary must be protected from political interference and intimidation," the party said.

"The rule of law - not the rule of fear - must prevail in India," the Congress asserted in its post on X.

Earlier, despite the disconcerting act, the CJI remained unfazed and continued with the hearings. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

According to many lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases.

The lawyer, who was later identified as Rakesh Kishor, and is a resident of Mayur Vihar, approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judges.

The security personnel present in the court caught Kishor and escorted him out. PTI SKC VN VN