Attack on CJI cannot be condemned enough: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday said the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai was shameful and could not be condemned enough.

In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to "just ignore" it and to let off the lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, with a warning.

While the lawyer was being taken away, he was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma)".

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The attempt to behave indecently with the Chief Justice of India, Shri B R Gavai, during a court hearing today is extremely unfortunate, and no amount of condemnation of this shameful incident would be enough. Everyone must take due and appropriate notice of this."