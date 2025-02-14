Attack on cops: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan appears before police again

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan appeared before the police for the second day on Friday after receiving summons for allegedly attacking a police team in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on February 10.

This comes as a Delhi court earlier on Thursday granted him protection from arrest till February 24.

Khan posted a video on social media platform where he was seen entering the police station without talking with anyone.

A senior police officer said that Khan was called to join the investigation on Friday. He reached at the police station in the evening.

The AAP MLA told reporters on Thursday that he was not on the run and would join the police investigation.

Granting Khan interim protection from arrest, Special Judge Jitendra Singh on Thursday ordered him to join the probe whenever directed by the investigating officer.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on February 10.

Khan had said he went to the CBI court on Wednesday and the Noida court on Tuesday. The AAP leader claimed that police was trying to arrest him in the case.

On Wednesday, he alleged that the Delhi Police was framing him in a false case.

In a letter sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora via email, the Okhla MLA claimed that he was in his constituency and not on the run. PTI BM AS AS