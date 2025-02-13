'Attack' on cops: Amanatullah Khan appears before police after court grants relief from arrest

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan went to the police a day after receiving summons for allegedly attacking a police team in Jamia Nagar, following a court order on Thursday that granted him protection from arrest till February 24.

Before going to the police on Thursday afternoon, Khan told reporters that he was not on the run and would join the police investigation.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted him interim protection from arrest. Special judge Jitendra Singh ordered Khan to join probe whenever directed by the investigating officer.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday.

While speaking to mediapersons, Khan said he went to the CBI court on Wednesday and Noida court on Tuesday. The AAP leader claimed the police was trying to arrest him in the case.

"On Wednesday, I was served a notice and I was summoned for questioning. When I was called at 5 pm on Thursday for questioning, then what's the point of arresting me? "I was at my house and was not on run. Do these people come to my house even once to know whether I am there or not? If they wanted to arrest me then why did they give notice?" Khan said.

On Wednesday, he alleged that the Delhi Police was framing him in a false case.

In a letter sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora via email, the Okhla MLA claimed that he was in his constituency and not on the run.

"Some people in the Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case. The person whom the Delhi Police had come to arrest is (out) on bail. The police are implicating me in a false case to hide its mistake," Amanatullah Khan said in the letter dated February 12.

According to police, a mob led by Khan helped a proclaimed offender -- an accused in an attempt-to-murder case -- escape from custody.

A senior police officer said the alleged incident occurred when the Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan. Khan's supporters allegedly got in the way of the police team, helping Shabaz Khan to escape. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY