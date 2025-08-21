Delhi CM attack: Accused planned Ramleela protest on SC stray-dog order

New Delhi: The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing has told investigators that he had planned to stage a protest at Ramleela Ground here against the Supreme Court's order on relocating stray dogs, like activist Anna Hazare did over corruption issue, police sources said on Thursday.

During interrogation, accused Rajeshbhai Khimji told police about his activities to prove himself as a staunch animal lover and was upset with the apex court's recent order on stray dogs in the national capital, they said.

The Delhi Police is likely to take the accused to his native place in Rajkot, Gujarat as part of ongoing investigation, the sources said, adding that his mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if he deleted any crucial information before the assault.

The police are ascertaining the claims made by Khimji, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver, the sources said.

The accused also told police that he had gone to Delhi chief minister's 'Jan Sunwai' programme on Wednesday to raise the issue of stray dogs.

"The accused attacked the chief minister after he failed to raise the issue before her. He also told us that after the recent Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from the streets in Delhi, he had a dream in which Lord Bhairav asked him to take up the cause of the poor animals," said a police source.

Lord Bhairav is an incarnation of Hindu deity Shiva whose mount (vehicle) is a black dog.

Khimji was sent to police custody for five days by a local court earlier in the day. During questioning, he also told police many "stories" including that in May he was in Ayodhya where he sat on a three-day hunger strike for welfare of monkeys there, the sources said.

His mobile phone showed his pictures and videos in Ayodhya, they said.

The Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are also helping the Delhi Police in the investigation, the police sources said.

Khimji was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked the chief minister during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. He has been booked under various charges including attempt to murder.

The sources said that a police team may take the accused back to his native place in Gujarat to gather more information about his background, activities and possible motives behind the attack. His travel to Delhi is also being reconstructed in detail.

"From the time he boarded a train to Delhi till he reached the CM's camp office, every step will be traced. CCTV footage along his route and in areas he visited in the city will be checked. We are also collecting details of places where he stayed and if anyone he met," said another source.

The forensic team will examine the mobile phone of the accused to determine whether he attempted to erase digital evidence.

"Deleted photos, videos, call records or any other data pointing towards prior planning will be retrieved and analysed," said the source.

The accused further told investigators that he had staged a protest in Khodaldham in Rajkot earlier this year for the welfare of stray cattle, the sources said.

During questioning, he also described himself as an animal lover who had worked in several places across Gujarat and other parts of the country in connection with animal-related issues.

Earlier, Khimji's mother, Bhanu Khimjibhai Sakriya, had told reporters in Rajkot that her son was a dog lover and was upset over the Supreme Court's order directing authorities in the National Capital Region to pick up stray dogs and shift them to shelters.

Investigators, however, maintained that the actual motive behind the assault was yet to be ascertained as interrogation was still underway.

According to police records, Khimji has five criminal cases registered against him in Gujarat, including those related to assault and creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol.

The Delhi Police is probing all possible angles in the attack.

"Social media activity of the accused is under scanner. We are also examining whether there was any conspiracy behind the incident. Teams will also review visuals of the incident and how much time it took the security personnel to act against the attack," the source said.

The sources said the accused told police he kept around 15-20 dogs in his village and wanted to raise the issue of what he claimed was the "life of three lakh dogs" before the chief minister.