Attack on Delhi CM: Police probing all angles, examining phone data

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police is probing the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme from all angles with investigators set to trace every movement of the accused from his arrival in the capital till he reached the CM's camp office, sources said on Thursday.

Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are also helping the Delhi Police in the investigation, the police sources said.

The accused, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested on Wednesday after he attacked the chief minister during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. He has been booked under charges including attempt to murder.

The sources said that a police team may take the accused back to his native place in Gujarat to gather more information about his background, activities and possible motives behind the attack. His travel to Delhi is also being reconstructed in detail.

"From the time he boarded a train to Delhi till he reached the CM's camp office, every step will be traced. CCTV footage along his route and in areas he visited in the city will be checked. We are also collecting details of places where he stayed and if anyone he met," said a source.

The forensic team will examine the mobile phone of the accused to determine whether he attempted to erase digital evidence.

"Deleted photos, videos, call records or any other data pointing towards prior planning will be retrieved and analysed," said the source.

Investigators have also found that the accused had staged a protest earlier this year in Rajkot in support of stray animals. The police are looking into whether there was any connection between his past activism and Wednesday's incident in Delhi.

Meanwhile, security measures at the chief minister's residence and camp office have been reviewed.

Senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited Gupta's Civil Lines residence on Thursday to assess her security details. CRPF personnel will now also be deployed during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions, an official said, adding that erecting a security tower to keep 360 degree watch is also being planned.

The positioning of CCTV cameras outside 'Jan Sewa Sadan', where the attack took place, is being changed to eliminate blind spots and improve surveillance. Entry procedures will also be reviewed.

Police sources said these steps are part of a broader security overhaul to plug loopholes exposed by the attack.

"The intention is to ensure the safety of the chief minister while maintaining the public interaction aspect of 'Jan Sunwai'," said another source.

The incident has prompted multiple agencies, including central intelligence units, to coordinate efforts in the investigation. Alongside scrutinising the accused movements and digital footprint, the probe will also assess whether he acted alone or had any backing.

The investigation is being conducted from all possible angles, including personal motive, past activities and any larger conspiracy, the sources said.