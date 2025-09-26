'Attack on democracy': AAP slams Centre over Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by the Ladakh Police, calling it an attack on democracy and people's rights.

Wangchuk was taken into custody on Friday, two days after violent protests in Ladakh over demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The clashes had left four people dead and several injured.

There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations.

AAP has also announced a 'candlelight vigil' at Jantar Mantar at 7 pm on Friday.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the country was passing through a difficult phase.

"Ravana's end also came. Kansa's end also came. Hitler's and Mussolini's end also came.

"And today, people hate all those individuals. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi in a post on X.

Earlier, in another post on X, he described Wangchuk as a man committed to education and innovation, and said it was painful to see him facing action.

Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi also reacted, saying Wangchuk had been voicing concerns related to Ladakh's land, environment, identity and voting rights.

"Putting such a person in jail is an attack on democracy. The voice of the people cannot be suppressed," she posted on X.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia called Wangchuk "the hope of India's youth", describing him as a teacher and scientist whose ideas inspired many.

He said it was unfortunate that such a figure was facing hardship.

"Let's go to Jantar Mantar. The central government has arrested Sonam Wangchuk in a false case, the people's hero whose life inspired the '3 Idiots', which was appreciated by millions.

"We will hold a candlelight vigil against the government's dictatorship," AAP national executive member Adil Ahmad Khan said in a post on X.